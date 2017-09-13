EU To Prioritize Tax Haven Reforms In 2018

Law360, London (September 13, 2017, 5:17 PM BST) -- European Union legislators will move swiftly in the next 15 months to adopt key proposals on salvaging bankrupt companies and establishing a blacklist of uncooperative tax havens, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.



Setting out existing initiatives for launch or completion by the end of 2018, the EU’s executive arm also vowed to hurry through new rules forcing multinational companies to publish detailed information about the tax they pay in every country.



The legislative priorities were announced in a letter of intent to Antonio Tajani, president of the...

