MoFo Boosts Maternity, Paternity Leave Packages In London

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The London office of Morrison & Foerster has expanded its maternity leave policy to include 26 weeks of full pay, with statutory maternity pay for the 13 weeks following the initial period of full pay, the firm said Tuesday.



The move comes as other firms, including Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Reed Smith LLP and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft, try to ease the way for new parents and make employee perks more competitive.



All London employees eligible for maternity pay at Morrison & Foerster will benefit...

