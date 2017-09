UK Antitrust Chair Who Headed Agency Merger To Step Down

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- David Currie has decided to step down from the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority after seeing the antitrust enforcer through its transition from being two agencies to one and will allow a new chairman to steer the CMA through Brexit, according to a Wednesday announcement.



Currie, who has held the chairman role since 2012, said Wednesday that he would leave the agency once the government has found a successor for his role. The move comes shortly after Andrea Coscelli, who had been serving as acting chief...

