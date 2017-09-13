Small Cos. Need Relief From Audit Rules, SEC Panel Told

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A biotechnology executive on Wednesday told a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission committee that smaller companies need additional relief from external audit requirements mandated by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, arguing that compliance costs are too burdensome for pre-revenue startups.



Calling the expense a “damaging diversion of capital,” Sutro Biopharma Inc. CEO William Newell said broader relief from the so-called auditor attestation requirement would enable early stage companies to devote more money for research and staff. Instead, existing rules force young companies to divert scarce resources to compliance...

