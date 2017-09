Texan FEC Pick Unlikely To Be Derailed By Tweet Drama

Law360, Houston (September 14, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's Federal Election Commission pick, Austin attorney and Akerman LLP partner James E. “Trey” Trainor III, is facing criticism from watchdog groups for his fights against government transparency and tweets some are calling anti-protestant, but experts said that is unlikely to affect his confirmation to the post.



The nomination was announced on Tuesday in a news release from the White House, explaining that if confirmed by the Senate, Trainor will serve the remainder of a six-year term that is set to expire April 30,...

