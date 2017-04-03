Analysis

4 Attorney-Client Privilege Decisions You Need To Know

By Andrew Strickler

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The case law on attorney-client privilege and the work-product doctrine, and what might trigger a loss of those protections, is always expanding, and keeping up with every decision is a nearly impossible task.

But recently courts in the U.S. and the U.K. have issued some important opinions delving into tricky areas like the crime-fraud exception in a grand jury proceeding and the line between fact-finding and legal advice. In June, a New York federal judge also weighed the desire for cooperation with Volkswagen diesel emissions investigators...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

In Re : Ex parte Application of Financialright GmbH, Katharina Prinzessin zu Hohenlohe, Hartmut Baumer and Walter Weiss


Case Number

1:17-mc-00105

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Judge

Deborah A. Batts

Date Filed

April 3, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular