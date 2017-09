Tax Reform Framework Expected In Approximately Two Weeks

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Rep. Kevin Brady, the chair of the House tax-writing committee, confirmed on Wednesday that a framework for tax reform will be released during the week of Sept. 25, while House Speaker Paul Ryan refused to say if such a plan would add to the deficit.



After declining to commit to a concrete timeline for tax reform in the last few weeks, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman said that the six White House advisors and congressional leaders who have been privately negotiating a tax reform...

