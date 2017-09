SEC Can't Sue Over Int'l Transactions, Ad Co. Tells 10th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An internet advertising business told the Tenth Circuit on Tuesday that a Utah federal judge who enjoined the company was wrong to find a provision in the Dodd-Frank Act allows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sue businesses even if they are located overseas.



Traffic Monsoon LLC and its owner, Charles David Scoville, submitted their opening brief Tuesday to the Tenth Circuit, seeking reversal of U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish’s decision granting a motion by the SEC for a preliminary injunction in the case,...

