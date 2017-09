Anglers Seek Quick Win In Bid To Block $43M NY Wind Farm

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Seafood industry groups, companies and several towns asked a D.C. federal judge Tuesday to block a $42.5 million lease awarded by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to Statoil Wind for a wind farm off the coast of New York.



The site, 13 miles off the coast of Long Island, is an important habitat for a wide range of fish and other marine life, including North Atlantic right whales and sea turtles, the plaintiffs said in a motion for summary judgment. They said Bureau of Ocean...

