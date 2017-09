Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Review Inequitable Conduct Ruling

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. asked the Federal Circuit on Tuesday for a full-court rehearing of its panel decision finding that its patent on a genetically modified mouse is unenforceable in part due to the inequitable conduct of litigators in its infringement case against Merus NV.



Regeneron argued that the appeals court’s 2-1 majority opinion issued in August had wrongly asserted that litigation misconduct reflected a “specific intent to deceive” the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, thereafter cancelling the trial on the basis that the company had engaged...

To view the full article, register now.