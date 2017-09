CORRECTION: FDA Proposes New Deadlines For Farm Water Safety

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced a proposed rule that would extend the compliance dates for agricultural water requirements under the produce safety rule, giving most farms two to four more years to come into compliance.



The FDA said that the proposed extension would give the agency more time to look at water standards to make sure they're feasible for farmers in all areas of the country. For the largest farms, the new date is Jan. 26, 2022 and small farms and very...

