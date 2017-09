No Challenge Of Cement Patent Before US Litigation: Fed Circ.

Law360, Washington (September 13, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a district court ruling that an Ohio company cannot seek preemptive invalidation of a cement patent since the patent owner has made no moves to protect it, despite litigation in Mexico involving the allegedly infringing product.



The panel agreed with a Florida federal judge that although Stellar Materials Inc. had sued Mexican distributors of Allied Mineral Products Inc. over a Mexican patent, Stellar had not even threatened litigation regarding its patent in the U.S. nor against Allied in either country....

