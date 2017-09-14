Lloyd's Eyes ILS Market Ahead Of Key UK Insurance Reforms

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 10:24 AM BST) -- Lloyd’s of London is exploring the possibility of issuing insurance-linked securities, a multibillion dollar global industry which could help offset Brexit risks, the market’s chief executive officer said.

The world’s biggest speciality insurance market seeks to exploit new rules slated to take force before the end of the year which aim to help Britain break into the surging ILS trade — which accordng to a University of St. Gallen study could be worth £87 billion ($116.6 billion) by 2019.

“There is capital swilling around, and this...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular