Lloyd's Eyes ILS Market Ahead Of Key UK Insurance Reforms

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 10:24 AM BST) -- Lloyd’s of London is exploring the possibility of issuing insurance-linked securities, a multibillion dollar global industry which could help offset Brexit risks, the market’s chief executive officer said.



The world’s biggest speciality insurance market seeks to exploit new rules slated to take force before the end of the year which aim to help Britain break into the surging ILS trade — which accordng to a University of St. Gallen study could be worth £87 billion ($116.6 billion) by 2019.



“There is capital swilling around, and this...

To view the full article, register now.