Lloyd's Eyes ILS Market Ahead Of Key UK Insurance Reforms
The world’s biggest speciality insurance market seeks to exploit new rules slated to take force before the end of the year which aim to help Britain break into the surging ILS trade — which accordng to a University of St. Gallen study could be worth £87 billion ($116.6 billion) by 2019.
“There is capital swilling around, and this...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login