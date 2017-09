CFTC Gets Quick Win In Suit Against Trading Software Vendor

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A California man and his software company must pay up after a Nevada federal judge on Tuesday granted a quick win to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in its suit alleging they lied to customers about the moneymaking power of the company’s automated trading software.



U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro ordered Mirko “Mick” Schacke and the Nevada-based TradeMasters USA LLC to pay a civil monetary penalty and disgorgement totaling more than $670,000 plus interest, finding that Schacke hasn’t managed to raise any “genuine issue...

