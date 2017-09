PTAB's Petition Limits Are Good News For Patent Owners

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT) -- In a decision denying review of certain patents for toner-printer cartridges, an expanded panel for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has laid out specific parameters for how multiple challenges to the same patent will be evaluated, likely limiting the number of challenges that ultimately go through, a decision attorneys say is encouraging for patent owners.



It’s not all that often the PTAB expands a panel beyond the three judges that typically decide a case, but the board last week took the opportunity to address what it said...

