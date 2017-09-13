Ireland's Corporate Tax Rate Sustainable Till 2020: Report

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Ireland can expect to see an increase in corporate tax receipts through 2020, according to a government report issued on Tuesday, which also found that the country has reached international standards for tax transparency.



Ireland's Department of Finance had tapped economist Seamus Coffey, chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, to review the country's corporate tax code and its tax transparency, while excluding the possibility of changing the 12.5 percent corporate tax rate. According to the resulting 140-page report, Coffey found that the increase in corporate...

