Former Sen. Finance Counsel Urges Higher Taxes On Wealthy

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT) -- One of the country's most influential former tax policy advisers said Thursay that any reform of the current system must grow revenue and be borne by the wealthiest, most fortunate Americans.



The comments from Lily Batchelder, a professor at New York University School of Law and former chief counsel to the Senate Finance Committee, came as the Senate begins taking testimony on how best to overhaul the 70,000-page tax code for the first time since 1986.



Citing the nation’s enormous debt, underfunded social obligations and precarious...

To view the full article, register now.