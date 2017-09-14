Ransomware And Medical Devices: A Growing Risk

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT) -- As recent events have shown, most notably in the form of the WannaCry attack in May, the medical industry at large remains ill-prepared in the face of cyberattacks, despite years of warnings. The WannaCry attacks hit medical systems including the United Kingdom's National Health Service, hospitals in more than 150 different countries and countless providers.



Less than a month later, the "NotPetya" attack brought a number of industries, in Ukraine in particular, to a standstill, and also impacted various organizations across the globe, including a major...

To view the full article, register now.