Chinese Education Provider RYB Launches $133M US IPO

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- RYB Education Inc., a private-equity-backed provider of early childhood education services in China, on Wednesday launched an estimated $133 million initial public offering, marking the second Chinese company this week to launch a U.S. IPO, both advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP.



Beijing-based RYB plans to offer 7.8 million American depositary shares at $16 to $18 each, raising $132.6 million if shares price at midpoint. Proceeds could rise to $152.5 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 1.17 million shares.



RYB is directly...

