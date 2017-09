House Slashes Enviro Spending In Bid To Undo Obama Rules

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives looked to curtail many parts of President Barack Obama’s environmental legacy with a 2018 interior and environmental policy spending bill passed Thursday, cutting back environmental enforcement dollars and controversial measures like the Waters of the United States rule.



Passed as part of an eight-bill “minibus” in the House of Representatives Thursday, the Interior and Environment Appropriations bill would reduce funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Surface Mining, Fish and Wildlife Service and other agencies across the Department of the...

