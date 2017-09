Fund Takes Nix Of $230M Madoff Claim To High Court

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Second Circuit decision that let a U.S. bankruptcy court void the sale of a $230 million claim despite the earlier approval of a foreign bankruptcy court, saying the precedent could have “destructive consequences” for multinational bankruptcy proceedings if it’s allowed to stand.



A unit of Boston-based hedge fund Baupost Group LLC bought the Securities Investor Protection Act claim in 2010 from the liquidator for Fairfield Sentry Ltd., an offshore Bernie Madoff feeder fund that...

