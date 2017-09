Judge Keeps Iowa Co’s CFAA Claim Against Ex-Staffer

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- An Iowa federal judge on Wednesday said that there was enough evidence to keep intact an Iowa consulting firm’s Computer Fraud and Abuse Act claim in its lawsuit alleging that a former employee forwarded hundreds of work emails to a personal account and then set up a competing business.



Judge Linda R. Reade refused to dismiss the claim made by Frank N. Magid Associates Inc. alleging that a former high-level employee, Shannon Marrs, and the company she started, Chirp Research LLC, violated the law. Magid’s claim...

