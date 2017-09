Pension Fund Trustees Win Tax Credit Fight At Top EU Court

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s highest court on Thursday handed a win to the trustees of British Telecommunications’ pension fund in their challenge to U.K. legislation denying shareholders tax credits on their cut of foreign-sourced earnings, finding the government flouted an EU law regarding the free movement of capital.



At issue is a legislative regime the U.K. had in place between 1994 and 1999, under which companies based in the country had the option to deny shareholders tax credits on distributions of earnings from overseas, referred to as...

