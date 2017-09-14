Trump Picks Ex-Jones Day Atty For USDA General Counsel
Stephen Vaden, who was nominated two weeks ago to be general counsel, has been working at the agency as a special assistant to the secretary of agriculture since the inauguration in January. As the agency’s top counsel, Vaden is the USDA’s go-to person for legal advice and oversees legal services for agency operations. He will oversee two deputy...
