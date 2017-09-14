Trump Picks Ex-Jones Day Atty For USDA General Counsel

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- President Trump has picked a former Jones Day government regulation associate who helped his administration’s transition at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to head that agency’s legal team.



Stephen Vaden, who was nominated two weeks ago to be general counsel, has been working at the agency as a special assistant to the secretary of agriculture since the inauguration in January. As the agency’s top counsel, Vaden is the USDA’s go-to person for legal advice and oversees legal services for agency operations. He will oversee two deputy...

