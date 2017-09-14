FCA Wants Antitrust Probe Into UK Investment Consultants
The Financial Conduct Authority says it has rejected a promise of reform from three of the biggest names in investment consultancy and fiduciary management services, handing its investigation of the industries to the Competition and Markets Authority. (Getty) The regulator used its market investigatory powers for the first time to refer the sector which it believes is rife with poor competition, price clustering and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login