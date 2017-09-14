FCA Wants Antitrust Probe Into UK Investment Consultants

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 9:58 AM BST) -- Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday officially recommended a full-blown antitrust probe into the trillion-dollar investment consultancy and fiduciary management services industries.



The Financial Conduct Authority says it has rejected a promise of reform from three of the biggest names in investment consultancy and fiduciary management services, handing its investigation of the industries to the Competition and Markets Authority. (Getty) The regulator used its market investigatory powers for the first time to refer the sector which it believes is rife with poor competition, price clustering and...

To view the full article, register now.