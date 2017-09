UK Data Protection Bill Enters Parliament With Exemptions

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 4:12 PM BST) -- The U.K. government announced on Thursday that its proposed new data protection law has been formally introduced to the House of Lords and contains tailored exemptions for the processing of data in a number of public interest areas, including the financial services sector.



The department for digital, culture, media and sport said that the Data Protection Bill, which is set to update existing laws for the “digital age” and transpose European Union law into Britain’s books, will preserve existing protections that help prevent and detect fraud,...

