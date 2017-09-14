DOJ Queries Swiss Life Over Cross-Border US Client Business

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 12:54 PM BST) -- Swiss Life Group said Thursday it has been contacted by the Department of Justice about its cross-border business with U.S. clients, adding in the statement that it is compliant with U.S. laws against assisting tax avoidance.



Switzerland’s biggest life insurance company issued a brief statement saying it was ready to discuss the matter with U.S. officials, but provided little detail regarding the case.



“Swiss Life will use the opportunity for dialogue and explain its past cross-border business in cooperation with the U.S. authorities,” the Zurich-based firm...

To view the full article, register now.