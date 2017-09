What The PE Industry’s Middle-Market Fever Means For Attys

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Private equity dealmakers in the U.S. are increasingly concentrating their efforts on the middle market in order to uncover opportunities with high upside and low risk, and it's crucial for legal advisers looking to land clients to understand how the current PE market developed and how it might evolve.



The number of private equity-backed buyout deals considered to be in the middle or lower middle market, which typically includes transactions valued at $500 million or less, has been substantially higher than the number of large-cap deals...

