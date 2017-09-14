FDA Backs 1st Mobile App For Substance Use Disorders

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday backed the first mobile medical application designed to help patients manage alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and stimulant substance use disorders.



The agency will allow digital health care company Pear Therapeutics to market its Reset application to be used in conjunction with outpatient therapy. A clinical trial found that patients with alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and stimulant substance use disorders were more likely to abstain from the substances when they supplemented standard treatments with Reset.



“This is a bit of watershed...

