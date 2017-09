Tax On Out-Of-State Retailers Nixed By SD Justices

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT) -- South Dakota’s highest court has refused to rule in favor of the state’s trailblazing law forcing sales tax obligations on out-of-state retailers in violation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and dealt a further blow to the state in declining to urge the country’s top court to review its controlling precedent.



A panel of five justices on the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled that Senate Bill 106 — which requires remote vendors earning more than $100,000 on sales within South Dakota or conducting 200 or more...

