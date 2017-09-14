Bank Lobbyists Call For Software Spend Rule Change

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 6:19 PM BST) -- The top European banking lobby on Thursday called for regulations around software spending in finance to be loosened in line with U.S. laws to make the bloc more competitive.

The European Banking Federation, which represents 4,500 banks and 32 national associations, said Europe’s policy approach to fintech should include measures that give banks an incentive to find new platforms for innovation.

The software of EU banks is currently treated as an intangible asset. Unlike their U.S. counterparts, European banks are currently forced to treat software investments...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular