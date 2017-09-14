Bank Lobbyists Call For Software Spend Rule Change

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 6:19 PM BST) -- The top European banking lobby on Thursday called for regulations around software spending in finance to be loosened in line with U.S. laws to make the bloc more competitive.



The European Banking Federation, which represents 4,500 banks and 32 national associations, said Europe’s policy approach to fintech should include measures that give banks an incentive to find new platforms for innovation.



The software of EU banks is currently treated as an intangible asset. Unlike their U.S. counterparts, European banks are currently forced to treat software investments...

