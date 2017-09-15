Lawmaker Criticizes FCA's Refusal To Publish RBS Report

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 12:03 AM BST) -- Britain’s financial regulator refused to release in full a leaked report into claims that RBS intentionally destroyed businesses for profit, prompting anger Friday from the lawmaker who made the request.



Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, criticized the decision by the Financial Conduct Authority to keep under wraps the probe into the treatment of customers in The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s “Global Restructuring Group” after she wrote to the regulator last week.



FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said there was no public interest...

