Asia Alternatives Closes Funds With $1.8B Haul

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Private equity fund of funds powerhouse Asia Alternatives on Wednesday announced it closed on $1.8 billion in new commitments across its latest fund and fund vehicles, guided again by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.



The largest of the fund and vehicles, Asia Alternatives Capital Partners V LP, closed on $1.5 billion in committed capital along with its parallel fund Asia Alternatives Capital Partners V (ERISA) LP, surpassing their combined $1.3 billion goal, Wednesday’s announcement details.



Asia Alternatives’ co-founder and managing director Melissa Ma told Law360 Thursday...

