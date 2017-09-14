Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Nix Of MiMedx Tissue Graft Patent

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that claims of MiMedx Group Inc.'s tissue graft patent asserted against the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation were invalid as obvious.



In a one-line order without an opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed the PTAB’s August 2016 final written decision, which found the patent invalid as obvious over a combination of prior art. MiMedx had argued before the appeals court that the board had adopted the incorrect claim construction, specifically arguing that the patent required...

To view the full article, register now.