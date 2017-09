Optima Steel Seeks Ch. 11 Redo After Missed $200M Influx

Law360, Wilmington (September 14, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Optima Specialty Steel Inc. reported a scramble Thursday to reorganize its already confirmed Chapter 11 plan, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge the effort follows a sponsor’s missed $200 million cash delivery deadline and resulting plan support agreement termination.



Optima attorney Paul J. Keenan of Greenberg Traurig LLP told Judge Kevin Carey during a status conference that the company terminated its pact with parent company Optima Acquisitions LLC on Aug. 31 — the plan’s effective date — because OA failed to complete a required $200 million cash...

