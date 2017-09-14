FDA Clears Amgen-Allergan Biosimilar Of Genentech's Avastin
The bevacizumab biosimilar, known as Mvasi, won FDA approval for six eligible indications, including two types of colorectal cancer and various types of lung, brain, kidney and cervical cancers. Of the previous six biosimilars approved since early 2015, one stimulates the immune system and the other five treat inflammatory disorders.
