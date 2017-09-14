FDA Clears Amgen-Allergan Biosimilar Of Genentech's Avastin

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared Amgen Inc. and Allergan Inc.’s biosimilar version of Genentech Inc.’s blockbuster Avastin, marking the first copycat biologic treatment for cancer and the seventh overall.



The bevacizumab biosimilar, known as Mvasi, won FDA approval for six eligible indications, including two types of colorectal cancer and various types of lung, brain, kidney and cervical cancers. Of the previous six biosimilars approved since early 2015, one stimulates the immune system and the other five treat inflammatory disorders.



Amgen and Allergan...

