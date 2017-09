Ex-Litchfield Cavo Attorney Loses Sex Bias Arbitration

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A former Litchfield Cavo LLP associate who claims her former boss humiliated her with smutty talk lost her discrimination case in arbitration and is looking to off-load her attorney, it was revealed in New York federal court on Thursday.



Bari Klein alleged in a federal discrimination lawsuit that her boss at Litchfield Cavo, Louis Eckert, queried her during lunches together about her sex life and boasted of his fondness for strip clubs. The suit was stayed and the case went to arbitration, where all of her...

To view the full article, register now.