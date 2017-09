Fla. Justices Say Home Health Referral Sources Are Protected

Law360, Miami (September 14, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that home health service referral sources can be a protected legitimate business interest under the state law governing noncompete agreements, bolstering the enforceability of employment agreements in two separate disputes.



In a unanimous decision, the Florida Supreme Court said that though Florida Statute 542.335, which governs noncompete agreements, does not specifically list referral sources as subject to protection, they can be, especially in an industry that relies so heavily on these sources.



The court said the law is not an...

