Chieftain's Plan Confirmed After Smooth Ch. 11 Process

Law360, Wilmington (September 14, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The peaceful Chapter 11 process of fracking sand company Chieftain Sand and Proppant LLC ended Thursday when a Delaware bankruptcy judge approved its consensual plan of liquidation that will see its estate wound down over the next few months.



During a hearing in Wilmington, Chieftain attorney Howard Cohen of Gibbons PC told the court that its confirmation motion was fully consensual and had received no objections, a common occurrence in the case that had seen just two objections since it began in January.



“We didn’t have...

To view the full article, register now.