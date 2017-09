Commerce Secretary Wants NAFTA Sunset, Re-Up Every 5 Yrs

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Thursday said that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer want a “sunset” provision in a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement that would force all parties to re-up the deal every five years, but Canada and Mexico ripped the idea, according to media reports.



Ross told Politico that such a provision would provide framework for a “systematic re-examination” of the deal, allowing the parties to work on things that didn’t work out.



He apparently told the publication that...

