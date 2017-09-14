DOJ's Rosenstein Forecasts Corporate Prosecution Changes

By Jody Godoy

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is contemplating changes to the way it approaches criminal cases against corporations and the people associated with them, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Thursday.

Rosenstein said the DOJ may “in the near future” announce changes to the current policy directing prosecutors to charge individuals in corporate cases where warranted. The deputy AG made the remarks during a question-and-answer session after a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.

The changes would come as a new version of the memo...
