DOJ's Rosenstein Forecasts Corporate Prosecution Changes
Rosenstein said the DOJ may “in the near future” announce changes to the current policy directing prosecutors to charge individuals in corporate cases where warranted. The deputy AG made the remarks during a question-and-answer session after a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C.
The changes would come as a new version of the memo...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login