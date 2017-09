Pruitt Tells Industry EPA Will Reconsider Coal Ash Rule

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Protection Agency will “reconsider” key parts of an Obama administration rule that governs the handling of coal ash, it has said, after an industry trade group and others currently suing over the rule asked the agency to take a second look at it.



EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the move Wednesday in a letter to the Utility Solid Waste Activities Group and AES Puerto Rico, saying he’d “decided that it is appropriate and in the public interest” to revisit the rule after the pair...

To view the full article, register now.