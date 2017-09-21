Expert Analysis

10 Reasons To Use A Continuation Patent Application

By Rory Pheiffer September 21, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- With a notice of allowance in hand, you no longer have to consider whether it makes sense to argue against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner’s latest rejection or amend the claims to expedite prosecution; instead, you have up to about four months[1] to decide whether to climb back into the ring for another round of prosecution by way of a continuation or divisional application.[2] Actually, “climbing into the ring” is hopefully not an apropos comparison for your experiences with the patenting process, as effective...
