Justice Strine Catches Flak For Delaware's Diminished Rep

Law360, Wilmington (September 15, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr., with his biting wit and forceful personality on the bench, is facing fire from some for the First State’s tarnished reputation among many business leaders, with attorney Alan Dershowitz calling him “an unfortunate face” for the state.



Court watchers, legal experts and Delaware attorneys have all pointed to a patchwork of reasons they believe the First State fell to 11th place in the 2017 U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey of business-friendly states after holding the top spot since the...

To view the full article, register now.