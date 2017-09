E-Cig Trustee Taps Cozen As GC, Fox Rothschild In D&O Case

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday gave the Chapter 7 trustee for bankrupt e-cigarette maker NJOY Inc. the green light to employ Cozen O'Connor as general counsel and Fox Rothschild LLP as special counsel to investigate possible claims against the debtor’s former officers and directors.



Cozen O’Connor will be focused on the day to day of representing trustee Jeffrey Burtsch in NJOY’s bankruptcy proceedings and will pursue any new third-party claims that crop up, while Fox Rothschild will focus on the D&O claims, according to court documents....

