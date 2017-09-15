AIG Pioneers Sharia Insurance For M&A In Africa

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 10:40 AM BST) -- American International Group Inc. has placed what it calls the first ever Sharia-compliant insurance policy for mergers and acquisitions in Africa and the Middle East.



Advised by the Norton Rose Fulbright law firm, the big insurer's new coverage will help ensure that large-scale corporate transactions in the region are in line with Islamic restrictions on excessive uncertainty and usury, or unreasonably high interest rates, AIG said in an announcement distributed Thursday.



The new product will help ensure that “all aspects of Islamic financial transactions are Shariah-compliant,...

