City Lobbyists Call On UK For Clarity As Banks Ready Exit

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 7:01 PM BST) -- London’s financial services sector is at a crossroads and desperately needs more clarity from the government on Brexit to safeguard its future, industry lobbyists told Law360 on Friday.



Concerns over access to talent, the loss of jobs to rival European centers and the decline of London’s global standing following Britain’s exit from the European Union are mounting in the City, which stands to lose a substantial amount of business.



“For a host of firms, they will be incredibly close to activating their contingency plans and deciding...

