Asset Managers On Board For European Blockchain Tool

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 7:34 PM BST) -- London-based financial blockchain company SETL said Friday it has partnered with four of the largest asset managers in France to launch a pan-European fund record-keeping platform based on blockchain technology, in the latest collaborative tie-up for the financial sector.

SETL said that investors, asset management firms, distributors and wealth management advisers will be able to use the new platform, called Iznes, to enter into new client relationships, manage their know-your-customer requirements, settle transactions and record positions. The asset managers, which tested and validated the product, are...
