Asset Managers On Board For European Blockchain Tool
SETL said that investors, asset management firms, distributors and wealth management advisers will be able to use the new platform, called Iznes, to enter into new client relationships, manage their know-your-customer requirements, settle transactions and record positions. The asset managers, which tested and validated the product, are...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login