Failed Italian Bank Fined €11M Amid Call For SRB Review

Law360, London (September 16, 2017, 1:44 AM BST) -- The European Central Bank fined Banca Popolare di Vicenza €11.2 million ($13.4 million) Friday for running afoul of European Union disclosure rules and exposure limits, as the head of the EU's Single Resolution Board cited the failed bank as evidence of the need for more work on the bloc's rescue regime.



Italian authorities are in the process of liquidating Banca Popolare di Vicenza SpA, but the ECB said the sanctions stemmed from its May decision that the bank had violated reporting and public disclosure rules as...

